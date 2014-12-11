Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017: CEO
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
LONDON Whitbread (WTB.L), the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, said it was on track to meet full-year expectations after it posted a 6 percent rise in third-quarter underlying sales.
Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, which also runs pub restaurants such as Brewers Fayre, said on Thursday growth had been led by an 8.5 percent rise in like-for-like sales at Premier Inn, and a 5.2 percent rise at UK Costa stores.
Whitbread said it remained confident of delivering full-year results in line with expectations, despite the fourth quarter being particularly strong last year.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
MUNICH Lufthansa announced a higher than expected 2017 profit target on Thursday, saying a rebound in demand in the United States and Asia and a breakthrough pay deal with pilots had improved its prospects.
SYDNEY Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a day after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.