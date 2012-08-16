A large photograph of late singer Whitney Houston at the Grammy Awards is pictured during a press preview of the new exhibit 'Whitney! Celebrating The Musical Legacy of Whitney Houston', at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES The Grammy Museum unveiled a tribute to Whitney Houston on Wednesday, put together by family members to celebrate the late pop star's career.

The exhibit, titled "Whitney! Celebrating the Musical Legacy of Whitney Houston," features items such as the singer's iconic gowns, some of her Grammy awards, film scripts, modeling shots and personal memorabilia.

Highlights include a beaded gown that Houston wore at the 1994 Grammy Awards, private letters from legendary music producer Clive Davis and a tea cup that Houston drank out of before each performance.

"We have picked the things that people will find the most interesting and, in many cases, bring back fun memories," her sister-in-law and former manager Pat Houston told reporters.

"We are really very overjoyed that we are here today to represent and be a part of such a wonderful and splendid career of such a beautiful and talented woman," Houston said.

Pat Houston was joined on Wednesday by the singer's brother Gary and sister-in-law Donna, who worked with the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles to curate the exhibition. Houston's mother Cissy, her 19-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and her ex-husband Bobby Brown did not attend.

Houston, 48, drowned accidentally in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills in February from what authorities said was heart disease and the effects of cocaine.

The exhibit makes no mention of her turbulent personal life and history of drug abuse.

Grammy Museum officials said the exhibit was put together after fans asked why there was no homage to her following her death. It will run until February 2013.

Houston's final film, "Sparkle," will be released in movie theaters on Friday.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and Stacey Joyce)