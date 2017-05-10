Customers leave the Whole Foods Market in Boulder, Colorado May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM.O) on Wednesday said it appointed Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N) executive Keith Manbeck as its chief financial officer, effective May 17 and named five new independent directors to its board.

The company, which reported its seventh straight quarterly same-store sales decline, named Gabrielle Sulzberger as the new chairman of the board.

For the second quarter, the company reported an 2.8 percent fall in sales at stores open at least 13 months, better than the 3.1 percent expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)