Grocer Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM.O) reported another quarterly profit beat and raised its 2012 forecast after a key sales gauge rose more than analysts expected.

Financial results at the Austin, Texas-based company, which caters to health-conscious and generally upscale shoppers, have defied the volatile U.S. economy for many months and expectations were high going into the results.

Whole Foods said on Wednesday that net income increased 33 percent to $118.3 million, or 65 cents per share, for its fiscal first quarter, ended January 15. That was 5 cents higher than analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Closely watched same-store sales rose 8.7 percent, topping the 8.1 percent gain analysts had expected on average, according to Thomson Reuters data. That sales gain was similar to the rise in the prior quarter.

Sales at Whole Foods, the biggest U.S. grocery chain that focuses on organic and natural food products, rose 13 percent to $3.4 billion, slightly more than Wall Street's estimate.

Based on results from the first quarter, Whole Foods raised its full-year profit forecast to a range of $2.28 to $2.32 per share, from $2.21 to $2.26 per share.

Shares of Whole Foods, which have gained more than 47 percent over the last year, rose 0.8 percent to $78.57 in extended trading.

