TORONTO Canadian patent licensing company WiLan Inc (WIN.TO) on Wednesday said a U.S. judge had ruled in favor of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a litigation case against it.

"WiLan has been advised that Judge Dana M. Sabraw has issued a ruling today that grants Apple's motion for summary judgment," the company said in a statement, referring to Apple's move to have two patent infringement claims relating to LTE wireless telecom technologies ruled invalid and not infringed.

WiLan said it is currently reviewing the ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California with its trial counsel, and said it has a separate case against Apple in the same court for five other LTE patent infringement claims.

It launched the litigation in December 2012 against Apple, HTC Corp (2498.TW) and Sierra Wireless Inc (SW.TO), with the latter pair signing licensing deals to settle the dispute.

Shares in the company last traded down 2.7 percent at C$3.93 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

WiLan, whose primary business is acquiring ownership of intellectual property and then seeking to charge fees to companies that make use of it, plunged late last year after a jury ruled that Apple had not infringed one of its patents in another case.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Andrew Hay)