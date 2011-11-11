Canadian patent licensing firm WiLAN Inc (WIN.TO) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) validated most of the claims in one of its key patents, bringing a re-examination process that began in January closer to completion.

"Judge (John) Ward's ruling resolves ambiguity regarding the patent in ways that WiLAN considers very favorable," the company said in a statement.

WiLAN said the PTO also allowed over 100 new claims in the 759 patent, which covers communication protocols key to wireless transmissions.

The patent does not expire till August 2021.

Broadcom BRCM.O and Intel (INTC.O) requested a re-examination of the patent after a Markman ruling last year in cases related to the patent was given in WiLAN's favor.

Shares of the Ottawa, Ontario-based company were down 3.5 percent at C$6.52 in mid-day trade on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)