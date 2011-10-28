NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - George R.R. Martin, the author behind HBO's "Game of Thrones," has sold another one of his projects to Hollywood.

SyFy Films, a theatrical division run under the auspices of NBC Universal, has purchased the movie rights to "Wild Cards," a superhero anthology edited by Martin.

The anthology of 22 books dates back to 1987 and depicts a world in which an alien virus has been unleashed in New York, killing almost everyone put in contact with it.

Of the survivors, most have been rendered deformed while a few have gained superpowers.

This is the first acquisition for SyFy Films, which launched in December 2010.

"Wild Cards presents a terrific franchise opportunity given the volume of material from this compelling fantasy series," Gregory Noveck, VP of Production at SyFy Film, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to develop a film based on the anthology's supernatural heroes, and to be working with such talented and visionary writers as George R.R. Martin and Melissa Snodgrass."

"Wild Cards" was created by a group of science fiction authors, but Martin took a leadership role in editing it and contributing. Melinda Snodgrass, who will write the script, has also been a contributor to the series, which is still producing new volumes thanks to the efforts of a bevy of writers.