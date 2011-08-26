SALMON, Idaho An evacuation order was lifted on Friday for some 90 workers at a U.S. nuclear lab in Idaho as firefighters gained ground against a brush fire that has scorched 36,000 acres inside the sprawling compound.

The blaze at the Idaho National Laboratory, an 890-square-mile U.S. Energy Department nuclear complex with three active reactors in the high desert of eastern Idaho, presents "no known radiological hazard to the public at this time," lab officials said in a statement.

As the fire had grown in size and intensity, the lab on Thursday evening ordered nonessential personnel to leave a facility called the materials and fuels complex, where spent nuclear fuel and radioactive wastes are processed.

Initial reports from the facility, normally staffed by about 800 workers during the day, indicated hundreds of people were told to leave. But Steve Dunn, the lab's emergency director, told Reuters on Friday afternoon that the evacuation involved roughly 90 people.

Also on Thursday evening, workers at another installation, the Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center, where spent radioactive fuel rods are cooled in storage ponds, were told to take shelter inside that facility because of heavy smoke, a lab spokeswoman said.

The evacuation and sheltering orders were lifted Friday morning, and lab officials said some 70 firefighters backed by bulldozers and water-dropping aircraft had managed to carve containment lines around 50 percent of the fire's perimeter.

No special precautions were known to have been taken so far in surrounding populated areas, including Idaho Falls, a city of roughly 57,000 people about 15 miles east of the lab.

"DEPENDS ON THE WIND"

Dunn said winds of up to 15 miles per hour caused the fire to drive north late Friday afternoon toward a conservation area carved out for sagebrush-dependent animals in decline like sage grouse and pygmy rabbits.

"We're doing the best we can to keep the fire line on the north side but an awful lot depends on the wind," he said.

Dunn said changing weather conditions made him reluctant to say when the fire, which was caused by lightning, would be contained.

The fire has downed power lines, expected to take days to repair, but all facilities were operating on commercial power, including safety and security stems, he said.

It is the second of two blazes that have broken out in the parched sagebrush and grasslands surrounding lab facilities this week amid soaring temperatures, gusting winds and lightning strikes.

Crews on Monday contained a blaze that burned more than 100 acres on the northwest edge of the site. Fire managers said that fire was sparked by a vehicle with a blown tire dragging its metal rim along the pavement of a state highway.

The blaze, which blackened about 28,000 acres of lab property on Thursday, had grown to 36,000 acres as of Friday afternoon, Dunn said.

Some 6,000 employees and contractors work at the Idaho National Laboratory, the Energy Department's lead facility for nuclear reactor technology.

The installation last year grappled with the largest fire in its history, a conflagration that charred 109,000 acres. That fire brought down power lines at the Materials and Fuels Complex, causing officials to rely on backup generators.

Two large-scale fires at the facility within one year sparked alarm among activists with an Idaho-based nuclear watchdog group.

"These fires underscore how the nuclear industry and practices at Department of Energy sites pose threats because of unexpected events like floods, fires, earthquakes or other natural disasters," said Liz Woodruff, executive director of the Snake River Alliance.

Fires have charred tens of thousands of acres across Idaho and the Northern Rockies in recent days, including parts of Montana, Yellowstone National Park and northwestern Wyoming.

