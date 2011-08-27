SALMON, Idaho Normal operations resumed on Friday but with fewer workers at a U.S. Energy Department nuclear lab in Idaho as firefighters gained ground against a brush fire that scorched 36,000 acres within the sprawling compound, officials there said.

The two-day-old blaze at the Idaho National Laboratory, an 890-square-mile complex with three active reactors in the high desert of eastern Idaho, presents "no known radiological hazard to the public at this time," the lab said in a statement.

As the lightning-sparked fire had grown in size and intensity on Thursday evening, about 90 nonessential personnel were ordered out of a facility used for processing spent nuclear fuel and radioactive wastes.

Workers at another lab installation where spent radioactive fuel rods are cooled in storage ponds were told to take shelter inside due to heavy smoke, a lab official said.

The evacuation and sheltering orders were lifted Friday morning, and lab officials said some 70 firefighters backed by bulldozers and water-dropping aircraft had managed to carve containment lines around 50 percent of the fire's perimeter.

No special precautions were known to have been taken so far in surrounding populated areas, including Idaho Falls, a city of roughly 57,000 people about 15 miles east of the lab.

But the fire forced Idaho transportation managers Friday evening to close a 19-mile stretch of state highway running through lab-owned lands west of the rural community of Mud Lake.

Lab officials said winds of up to 15 miles per hour were pushing the flames north late Friday into a conservation area set aside for sagebrush-dependent animals in decline like sage grouse and pygmy rabbits.

The fire knocked down some power lines, but all facilities were operating on commercial electricity, including safety and security systems, lab emergency director Steve Dunn said.

Lab spokeswoman Julie Ulrich said Friday evening that the normal operations at all facilities had resumed, though with less than full staffing.

It was the second of two blazes that have broken out in the parched sagebrush and grasslands surrounding lab facilities this week amid soaring temperatures, gusting winds and lightning strikes.

Crews on Monday contained a blaze that burned more than 100 acres on the northwest edge of the site. Fire managers said that blaze was sparked by a vehicle with a blown tire dragging its metal rim along the pavement of a state highway.

The latest fire, which blackened about 28,000 acres of lab property on Thursday, had grown to 36,000 acres as of Friday afternoon, Dunn said.

Some 6,000 employees and contractors work at the Idaho National Laboratory, the Energy Department's lead facility for nuclear reactor technology.

The installation last year grappled with the largest fire in its history, a conflagration that charred 109,000 acres but did not cause major damage.

Fires have charred tens of thousands of acres across Idaho and the Northern Rockies in recent days, including parts of Montana, Yellowstone National Park and northwestern Wyoming.

