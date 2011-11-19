The remains of Joanna Irwin and Tim Galvin's burned home in Reno, Nevada November 19, 2011. Nevada's governor declared a state of emergency on Friday over a wildfire raging at the edge of a hilly Reno suburb that has damaged 25 structures, forced 9,500 people from their homes, and was blamed for an elderly man's death. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

RENO, Nev Firefighters working to extinguish a blaze that blackened 2,000 acres of suburban scrubland and damaged dozens of homes on the edge of northern Nevada's biggest city had the fire mostly under control on Saturday, Reno city officials said.

The blaze, which prompted Nevada's governor to declare a state of emergency, was blamed for one death -- a 74-year-old man who authorities said died after he suffered a heart attack and lost control of his car while fleeing with his wife.

The so-called Caughlin Fire erupted well before dawn on Friday in the hilly, scrub-covered southwest suburbs of Reno, a metropolitan area consisting of about 420,000 people.

Whipped by erratic winds gusting to 60 miles per hour, the fire charred an estimated 2,000 acres, much of it parched cheat grass and sagebrush, as a pall of dark gray smoke and soot clung over much of the northern Nevada city.

Around 9,500 people were evacuated from homes in the area, including some in a gated community. But by Saturday morning the fire was 65 percent contained, and authorities said residents could begin returning home around midday.

"Today is mop-up," said Chris Good, Reno director of neighborhood services. "There are still some hot spots where there is the potential to reignite."

Good put the damage estimate for the fire, which burned in middle class and affluent areas of southwest Reno, in the "multi-millions" of dollars. At least 55 structures, most of them homes, were damaged, including 15 rendered uninhabitable.

Reno Fire Chief Michael Hernandez said he expected the blaze to be fully extinguished by Sunday evening.

Officials said the fire may have been caused when a power line fell, shooting sparks that could have ignited dry vegetation. They ruled out fires set by the homeless for warmth, or by teenagers, as causes of the blaze.

Sixteen people had been hospitalized for respiratory or cardiac illnesses on Friday, and a firefighter had suffered first- and second-degree burns, but his general condition was not immediately disclosed.

The fire was the latest in a string of northern Nevada disasters in recent months. A deadly Amtrak collision 70 miles east of Reno killed six people in June.

Later, a gunman opened fire in a Carson City pancake house in September, killing four people before committing suicide. Then, in the same month, a vintage plane nose-dived near the grand stands at a Reno air race, killing 11 people.

(Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Colleen Jenkins)