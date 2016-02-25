NEW YORK Shares of Williams Companies (WMB.N) fell sharply in afternoon trading on Thursday following a New York Times report that Energy Transfer may be searching for a way to pull out of its deal with the company.

Executives at Energy Transfer considered, but never presented, an offer of a one-time payment more than $2 billion to Williams to walk away, according to the report, which cited sources.

When asked by phone Thursday, an Energy Transfer spokeswoman said the company was committed to completing the transaction.

Williams Companies shares declined more than 6 percent but pared losses and closed down 3.6 percent at $16.03.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners (ETP.N) closed down 8.7 percent at $27.14, while shares of Energy Transfer Equity (ETE.N) ended down 5.2 percent at $6.80. Shares of Williams Partners (WPZ.N) fell 4.9 percent to $19.36.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernard Orr)