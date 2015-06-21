Sears' plan to sell brands no salve for financial woes
Sears' plan to avoid bankruptcy in part by selling off or licensing brands including Kenmore and DieHard may prove difficult because of changing consumer tastes and possible legal roadblocks.
Energy company Williams Companies Inc (WMB.N) said on Sunday it is exploring strategic options after it received an unsolicited takeover proposal.
The Williams board said it determined the unsolicited offer - which is contingent on termination of Williams' pending acquisition of Williams Partners LP (WPZ.N) - "significantly undervalues" Williams.
Williams said in May that it signed an agreement under which Williams will acquire all of the public outstanding shares of Williams Partners, which gathers, processes and transports natural gas.
"Our board and management team remain committed to acting in the best interests of shareholders, and in light of the unsolicited proposal, our board believes it is in the best interest of shareholders to conduct a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives," Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive of Williams, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York)
Sears' plan to avoid bankruptcy in part by selling off or licensing brands including Kenmore and DieHard may prove difficult because of changing consumer tastes and possible legal roadblocks.
China-based Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd will buy Blackstone Group LP's 21 percent stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc , the embattled U.S.-based marine park operator said on Friday.