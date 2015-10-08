Williams Cos Inc said an explosion and fire injured workers Thursday morning at a natural gas facility owned by Williams Partners' Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) in Gibson, Louisiana.

The facility was offline for planned scheduled maintenance at the time of the incident and gas was not flowing through the pipeline system when the explosion occurred, the company said in a statement.

Service to customers was not interrupted, the company said.

The company said the pipeline did not rupture. Personnel were performing maintenance on a piece of equipment in the station yard called a “slug catcher” which is used to collect hydrocarbons.

Four contractors who were performing the maintenance are being treated for injuries by local emergency response personnel. The severity of those injuries cannot be confirmed at this time.

The 13 Williams employees stationed at the facility have been accounted for and were not injured, the company said.

"We are deeply saddened by reports of serious injuries to personnel working at the scene. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families at this very critical time," said Warren Toups, Williams Operations Manager.

The building containing the compressor engines was not damaged, the company said.

The company said it was too early to determine the extent of damage at this time.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernard Orr)