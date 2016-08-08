Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Pipeline company Williams Cos Inc and its mater limited partnership said they agreed to sell their Canadian businesses to Inter Pipeline Ltd for total cash proceeds of C$1.35 billion ($1.03 billion).
Williams Partners LP will get a net consideration of about $817 million and Williams Cos will get about $209 million, after a waiver of $150 million of incentive distribution rights in the quarter, the two companies said.
Both companies plan to use the cash proceeds to reduce borrowings on credit facilities.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
SAO PAULO A growing number of large Brazilian companies will seek protection from creditors in 2017, hitting a record for a third straight year due to a harsh recession and tight credit conditions, bankers and lawyers said on Monday.