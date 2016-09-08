NEW YORK Oil and gas pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) submitted a new, all-stock bid for rival Williams Cos Inc (WMB.N) in late August, topping a previous bid from earlier in the summer, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Enterprise on Thursday withdrew the takeover bid for Williams, saying that the company's lack of engagement left it with "no actionable path forward."

The source said that Williams' board had been in the process of reviewing the Enterprise bid, but that the full board had not yet convened to consider the new offer.

The source asked not to be identified because the discussions were confidential. Enterprise could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Mike Stone and Michael Erman; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)