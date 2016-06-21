GEORGETOWN, Del. The Delaware judge ruling on the dispute that could scuttle Energy Transfer Equity's (ETE) (ETE.N) takeover of rival pipeline company Williams Cos Inc (WMB.N) said his decision could hinge on whether Energy Transfer's tax lawyers had been working in good faith.

ETE is trying to back out of a deal that has become less attractive in the wake of oil price fluctuations and a fall in the company's shares since the acquisition was agreed upon last September. The company's units closed 17.4 percent higher at $14.32 after the judge's comments on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock said he will rule on Friday. "I assume there will be some attempt to settle in the interim," he said at the end of the two-day trial on Tuesday.

Energy Transfer Equity has said it cannot close the more than $20 billion deal, which would create one of the world’s biggest pipeline companies, because its tax advisers at Latham & Watkins could not determine that it would be tax-free, as anticipated when the agreement was originally signed.

At issue is whether the tax attorneys were acting in "good faith" when they said that or trying to help scuttle the deal.

Williams has been trying to show that ETE’s chairman and chief executive officer, Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren, directed his lawyers and advisers to find a way out of the deal in January, as energy prices went into a deep swoon.

The two companies are suing each other as ETE has said it cannot close the transaction after its stock price dropped sharply since the deal was signed, triggering a tax liability. ETE pursued Williams for months before it eventually agreed to the deal last September.

ETE has made clear it believes the deal is no longer attractive. It has slashed estimates for expected cost savings and said it would likely have to cut distributions to shareholders entirely next year if it has to complete the deal. It has also said it will have to cut jobs substantially in Williams' home state of Oklahoma.

Williams wants Glasscock to force ETE to complete the takeover, if Williams shareholders approve it on June 27.

ETE has countersued, arguing that Williams has breached the agreement in part by misrepresenting the level of its board's support for the deal.

Williams shares closed 2.9 percent lower at $21.67 on Tuesday.

In Williams' view, the tax problem was cooked up by ETE's advisers and lawyers after Warren decided the deal could cause an "implosion" of ETE, and demanded a way out of the relatively airtight agreement.

Glasscock asked the parties to lay out for him by Thursday whether the merger agreement required ETE to consider Williams' proposal for resolving the tax liability. He also asked the parties to detail the standard for deciding whether the parties were meeting their obligations under the merger agreement and what they were seeking from the court.

The spread between Williams' share price and the value of Energy Transfer's bid for Williams doubled from Monday to around 38 percent, suggesting investor skepticism that the deal will close.

(Additional reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)