WASHINGTON U.S. antitrust enforcers said on Thursday that they have formally closed their probe into the now-scrapped merger of Energy Transfer Equity, LP (ETE.N) and the Williams Companies (WMB.N).

The Federal Trade Commission said that it would have required divestitures in the deal. ETE walked away from the planned merger in June. It was worth more than $20 billion.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)