William Companies Inc (WMB.N), on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly profit that was hit by declining natural gas liquids margins and disruptions from Hurricane Isaac in August.

Active drilling for natural gas liquids in shale basins around North America boosted supplies and weighed on prices, especially for ethane.

Williams' net income in the third quarter was $155 million, or 25 cents per share, down from $272 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company to report a profit of 26 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Williams Partners (WPZ.N), a master limited partnership (MLP), said it agreed to buy 83 percent of Williams Companies' interest in the Geismar olefins production facility and other assets for about $2.3 billion.

MLPs typically acquire assets that have strong cash flows that can be paid out to investors in a tax-advantaged structure.

The olefins production will bring steadier cash flows to a business that has seen volatility in ethane markets, Williams Partners said.

(Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Gary Hill and Dan Grebler)