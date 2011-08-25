Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC), who yelled out ''You Lie!'' during President Obama's speech on healthcare in September of 2009, calls out to a colleague before Obama's arrival to deliver his State of the Union Address on Capitol Hill, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

CHARLESTON, South Carolina Joe Wilson of South Carolina -- the lawmaker who shouted "You Lie" at President Barack Obama during a speech -- remained hospitalized on Thursday with an "extended fever," his congressional office said.

Wilson contracted Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness, after working in his yard. He is being treated at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, South Carolina, said Eric Dell, Wilson's chief of staff.

"He's feeling a lot better today," Dell told Reuters.

Dell said he did not know how long Wilson would remain in the hospital or what treatment he was receiving.

Wilson, a Republican, shouted "You lie!" at President Barack Obama during a televised joint session of Congress in 2009 while Obama was speaking on healthcare reform.

Wilson later apologized, but recently has said his statement was justified, citing community health center grants he claims will benefit illegal immigrants.

