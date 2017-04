NAZARE, Portugal - - Australian Jason Polakow became the first windsurfer to ride the huge waves at Nazare on the Atlantic coast north of Lisbon.

The two-time windsurfing champion prepared for a year and studied the coastline before riding the waves of Nazare, which he described as one the highlights of his career.

Polakow said he plans to return to Nazare and hopes to break the world record.