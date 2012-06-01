Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
NEW YORK California's Ascentia Wine Estates is near a deal to sell its Columbia wine brand to E&J Gallo Winery and its Geyser Peak brand to Australia's Accolade Wines, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
The deals, which together could fetch between $50 million and $100 million, are expected to be announced on Monday, according to the source.
In addition to Columbia, Gallo is expected to buy Covey Run, said the source, who asked not to named because the discussions were not public.
The deal would give Gallo its first wines from the state of Washington, which is the second-biggest wine producer in the United States behind California and home to Altria Group Inc's (MO.N) Chateau Ste. Michelle.
Earlier this month, Ascentia announced the sale of its Idaho-based Ste. Chapelle Winery to Precept Wine.
Ascentia, based in Healdsburg, California, has been advised by San Francisco investment bank Demeter Group.
Executives at Ascentia, Gallo and Accolade were not immediately available for comment late on Friday.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.