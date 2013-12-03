Generali puts Dutch business up for sale: sources
LONDON Italy's biggest insurer Generali has hired BNP Paribas to sell its Dutch business as part of a plan to cut costs in weaker markets and boost profits, sources told Reuters.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has been hired by the biggest shareholder of Wing Hang Bank Ltd 0302.HK to advise on the sale of the Hong Kong family-run bank which has a market value of $4.5 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Chairman Patrick Fung's family, a family-linked affiliate and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), which own a combined 45 percent of the Hong Kong-listed bank, said in September they had received preliminary offers from independent third parties that they did not identify.
At least four suitors are expected to place bids in mid-December, added the people, who declined to be identified.
Wing Hang did not respond to an email seeking comment, while a Goldman Sachs spokesman in Hong Kong declined to comment.
MUNICH, Germany German worker opposition to Linde's planned merger with Praxair has resurfaced after trade union IG Metall learned of a message from Praxair's chief executive promising to run the company in the style of more profitable Praxair.
STOCKHOLM Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux said on Thursday it was buying U.S. firm Grindmaster-Cecilware, a maker of coffee machines and beverage dispensers, for $108 million in cash.