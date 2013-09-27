Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
Singapore's United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOBH.SI) and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX) have shown interest in buying Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank Ltd 0302.HK, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Wing Hang has become the second family-run Hong Kong bank to get a takeover offer in as many months. In August, Chong Hing Bank Ltd (1111.HK) received offers from multiple parties, Reuters previously reported.
Wing Hang said last week it received preliminary offers from independent third parties to purchase shares in the bank, which has a market value of $3.3 billion.
Hong Kong's Fung family, along with BNY International Financing Corp, control about 45 percent of the bank.
Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) is handling the sale process, the Journal reported. (link.reuters.com/xew43v)
Officials from Wing Hang and Nomura weren't available for comment while the two banks declined to comment.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
TORONTO Canada's Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, is exploring the sale of its U.S. production facilities, its chief executive said on Monday, as a six-year slump in the industry drags on.