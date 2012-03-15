Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO.N) posted a surprise second-quarter loss, as the largest U.S. motor homes maker cut prices to boost demand, sending its shares down 4 percent in premarket trade.

The company, known for its large, luxurious touring buses that provide home-like comfort on the road, said the quarter was negatively impacted by increased discounts and aggressive pricing.

Sales of Winnebago's motor homes depend largely on discretionary spending by consumers. Lower consumer confidence in U.S. has hampered demand for big-ticket items such as recreational vehicles.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of economic activity, has been flat in the three months through January.

However, Winnebago said it was cautiously optimistic about growth in the general economy, given the improvement in consumer confidence, employment and housing starts.

Employers are more willing to add jobs. Retail sales also posted their largest gain in five months in February.

For the second quarter ended February 25, the company's net loss was $912,000, or 3 cents a share, compared with a net income of $3.3 million, or 11 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 2 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 23 percent to $131.6 million, higher than the $120.1 million analysts had expected. However, total operating expenses for the quarter shot up 10 percent.

The company, which sells its motor homes under the Winnebago, Itasca and ERA brand, said it shipped 1,001 motor homes in the quarter, up 10 percent from last year. Backlog at the end of the quarter rose 4 percent to 1,004 motor homes.

Earlier in the month, rival Navistar International Corp (NAV.N), which has its Monaco brand of recreational vehicles, posted disappointing results on higher costs.

Shares of the Forest City, Iowa-based Winnebago closed at $8.90 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)