James Fleishman walks out of the Robert Peckman United States Courthouse after appearing in federal court on insider trading charges in San Jose, California December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

NEW YORK A federal judge has denied a former expert-networking executive's request to throw out wiretap evidence against him three weeks before his insider trading trial is to begin.

James Fleishman, a former sales manager at Primary Global Research LLC caught up in the government's wide-ranging insider trading probe, had asked U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan to suppress evidence obtained from wiretaps.

Fleishman argued that the government had failed to comply with a law governing wiretaps known as Title III. But in an order issued on Monday, Rakoff denied the request.

Rakoff said he would later issue an opinion explaining his reasons.

