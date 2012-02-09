MADISON, Wisconsin The University of Wisconsin said on Thursday its police department is investigating a third misconduct allegation involving the former associate athletic director who resigned after he was accused of sexually harassing a student during the Badgers' trip to the Rose Bowl.

In a statement, Interim Chancellor David Ward said university police considered the latest allegation, which involves the former athletic department official and an adult male, "to be credible."

The school did not provide any additional information about the accusation.

John Chadima resigned last month after a student employee in the athletic department came forward with claims that Chadima tried to fondle him at a celebration before the Rose Bowl.

A second adult male subsequently came forward to accuse Chadima of misconduct, Ward said in statement on Monday, and university police are looking into that allegation.

No charges have been filed against Chadima.

The investigations are the latest in a string of accusations involving sexual misconduct to hit college sports, including the startling child sex abuse scandal at Penn State.

In the Chadima case, Ward said that he has asked former Dane County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Fiedler to conduct an independent investigation of the allegations.

"We are asking anyone who may have been a victim or anyone with information about inappropriate conduct by Mr. Chadima to come forward," Ward said.

Chadima's lawyer, Charles Giesen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Thursday.

On Monday, Giesen characterized the second allegation against his client as "vague and ill-defined."

In a statement announcing his resignation released through Giesen's office on January 19, Chadima apologized to anyone "affected by my recent lapse of judgment."

In the note, Chadima said "I make no excuses and accept full responsibility for my actions."

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by James B. Kelleher)