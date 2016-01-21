MILWAUKEE Wisconsin hunters could choose blaze pink protective wear, a first for a U.S. state, if Governor Scott Walker signs a bill intended to draw more women to the sport.

The legislation, approved by the state Senate late Wednesday with bipartisan support, adds blaze pink to the bright orange hats, jackets and jumpsuits hunters are now required to wear.

The bill next goes to Walker. A spokesman said on Thursday Walker would review the legislation, giving no indication whether he would sign the bill.

The goal of the bill was to get more men and women off the couch and into the woods, bill sponsor, state Representative Joel Kleefisch has said.

Wisconsin would be the first U.S. state to allow hunters to wear blaze pink, the International Hunter Education Association said. Arkansas allows hunters to wear florescent chartreuse.

