One person was shot in the leg during a fight inside a crowded Wisconsin mall on Saturday afternoon, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and authorities were searching for the assailant, police said.

Witnesses saw several young men involved in a fight inside East Towne Mall in Madison, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

One of the men pulled out a handgun and fired at least one round, striking a 19-year-old who was part of the initial dispute, DeSpain said. He was transported to a hospital with a non life-threatening wound, he said.

The incident took place less than a week before Christmas, when many shoppers were rushing to buy gifts.

It also comes at a time when many Americans are fearful of random attacks in public places, a concern that has flared in the wake of recent shootings by suspected Islamic militants in California and Paris.

Ricardo Franco, a Madison Police Department officer, said gunfire was reported inside the mall around 2:50 p.m. (3.50 p.m. ET).

Officers have since cleared the mall and were searching for a suspect, DeSpain said.

A local sportswriter, Evan Flood, wrote on Twitter he was 20 feet away when "a brawl" broke out, and then he heard gunfire.

"It lasted like 3-4 seconds until the gun went off," he wrote, adding that "they all ran" afterwards.

Lester Callahan, a store employee, told the Wisconsin State Journal newspaper that shoppers came running into his store in a panic and some hid under garment racks.

The Journal also cited Callahan as saying that some shoppers sought refuge in an employee break room amid orders from mall officials to close down and evacuate shoppers.

