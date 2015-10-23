MILWAUKEE The daughter of a Milwaukee-area woman killed in a mass shooting at her workplace is suing the operators of an online marketplace for gun buyers and sellers that the gunman used to buy his firearm, court documents showed.

Radcliffe Haughton, 45, shot and killed his estranged wife Zina Haughton, 42, along with two other women on Oct. 21, 2012, at Azana Salon and Spa in suburban Brookfield, where she worked.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on behalf of Zina's daughter Yasmeen Daniel against the website Armslist.com.

Days before the shooting, Haughton used Armslist.com to make contact with Devin Linn, a private gun seller. Linn sold Haughton a .40-caliber handgun and high-capacity magazines for $500 the day before the shooting, the complaint said.

Federal law makes gun manufacturers and suppliers largely immune to lawsuits with some exceptions. One of the exceptions is when a gun supplier is negligent in the sale of a firearm.

The lawsuit claims Armslist.com operators and Linn were negligent for failing to run a background check on Haughton who was not allowed to have a firearm because of a restraining order granted to Zina days before the shooting.

Haughton used Armslist.com to avoid background checks, the complaint said.

The lawsuit also claims Armslist.com and Linn had the obligation to exercise reasonable care in selling guns so that the public was not at risk.

Daniel's lawyer, Patrick Dunphy, and a lawyer for Armslist.com operators Broc Elmore, Brian Mancini and Jonathan Gibbon were not immediately available to comment.

Radcliffe Haughton's estate is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. Daniel seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages, the complaint said.

A week ago, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court jury awarded $6 million to clients of lawyer Dunphy - two police officers who sued a gun store. The jury found that Badger Guns was negligent by allowing a so-called straw purchase of a gun that was used to shoot the two officers in May 2009.

If the verdict against the gun store survives possible appeals, it would be the first of its kind since 2005, when the gun manufacturer and supplier immunity law was passed by Congress.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; editing by Grant McCool)