MILWAUKEE A southern Wisconsin city agreed to drop disciplinary charges against its police chief and deputy police chief in exchange for their resignations after they were accused of misconduct and incompetence, the city said on Tuesday.

The City Council in Beloit, a community of about 37,000 people 75 miles (120 km) southwest of Milwaukee, voted on Monday to accept a settlement with Police Chief Norm Jacobs and Deputy Chief Tom Dunkin, who will retire on Jan. 31, the city said in a statement.

About a year ago, the city began a department-wide investigation of the two officers. The probe found Jacobs and Dunkin, who were placed on administrative leave in June, violated a number of department policies and failed to perform their job duties, a city report said.

Jacobs and Dunkin failed to address a citizen's complaint regarding how the department handled a sexual assault investigation. They also attempted to hire a police officer applicant who was a felon and mismanaged evidence, the report said.

As part of the deal for their removal, city officials agreed to drop disciplinary charges against the two, according to the city. Jacobs will receive $109,000 and Dunkin $96,000 in wages and benefits.

Attorneys for Jacobs and Dunkin were not immediately available for comment.

