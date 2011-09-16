MADISON, Wis Wisconsin's Republican Governor Scott Walker said on Friday he had no information on why the home of a former top aide was raided other than what he has read in media accounts.

Walker was in Milwaukee to send off National Guard troops on their way to join a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, and later gave reporters his first public comments on the raid at Cynthia Archer's house since agents searched the property on Wednesday, according to WisPolitics.com.

"I don't have any more information beyond that," Walker said. "Obviously, we'll be paying attention if anything more comes up. But what I know personally right now is what I've seen and read published in papers and on Internet reports."

An investigation focusing on several former Walker county aides was opened in Milwaukee County in May 2010 with Bruce Landgraf, an assistant Milwaukee County district attorney who oversees election issues, as the lead prosecutor.

Some media reports suggested the investigation focused on employees doing campaign work on public time, and Democrats were seizing on the raid to criticize Walker.

Archer, 52, until recently the deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration, has said she was not involved in that investigation and had nothing to hide from law enforcement officials.

Walker, a Republican and former county executive, was elected to a four-year term in November 2010, and has enraged Democrats with a high-profile partisan battle over public union bargaining rights and a tough state budget.

An FBI spokesman referred questions to Milwaukee County Chief Deputy DA Kent Lovern, who declined to comment.

Archer left her DOA job on August 19, citing "personal family matters" then immediately transferred to another position in the administration. She is on a leave of absence from that new job as legislative liaison at the Department of Children and Families with a salary just under $100,000, about $25,000 less than what she made as deputy secretary.

Prior to being in Walker's gubernatorial administration, Archer was a top official in his county executive administration. She previously worked in Brown County and for former GOP Governor Tommy Thompson, and was hired by Walker in 2007 as budget director then rose to become head of the Division of Administrative Services. Both the state and county jobs involve overseeing budget matters.

(Reporting by Jeff Mayers; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Cynthia Johnston)