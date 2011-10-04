Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson gestures as he speaks to supporters at the annual Republican Party of Iowa's Abraham Lincoln Unity Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa April 14, 2007. REUTERS/Frank Polich

MADISON, Wis Former Wisconsin governor Tommy G. Thompson filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission on Tuesday declaring his run for the Senate.

Thompson, a Republican, wants to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Senator Herb Kohl, a four-term Democrat. Thompson had already announced his intention to run for the seat last month.

The seat is also being contested by Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat and one of the few openly gay members of Congress.

