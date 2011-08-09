Wisconsin voters are going to the polls on Tuesday to vote in six state Senate recall elections stemming from the uproar earlier this year over Republican efforts to curb the powers of public sector unions.

Overall, nine Senate recall elections were approved. Six Republican senators face elections Tuesday. Three Democratic senators were forced to defend their seats as well. One Democrat retained his seat in July, two face elections August 16.

Election details follow.

WISCONSIN: Voters elected Republican majorities in the Senate and Assembly last November, and a Republican governor.

WISCONSIN STATE SENATE: Republicans hold a 19-14 majority. If Democrats pick up a net three seats from the elections on Tuesday and August 16, they will retake the Senate.

Republicans retain the Senate and make the August 16 elections moot if they win at least four races on Tuesday, while Democrats secure the majority if they win five or more of the day's races.

Democrats would need to win at least one election on August 16 if they take four seats on Tuesday, or win both on August 16 if they pick up three seats on Tuesday.

WISCONSIN SENATE RECALL ELECTIONS BY DISTRICT:

TUESDAY:

SENATE DISTRICT 2:

Republican incumbent: Senator Robert Cowles of Allouez. First elected to state Senate in April 1987 special election.

Democratic challenger: Nancy Nusbaum of De Pere, a former mayor of De Pere and Brown County executive.

SENATE DISTRICT 8:

Republican incumbent: Senator Alberta Darling of River Hills. First elected to the Senate in 1992.

Democratic challenger: Representative Sandy Pasch of Whitefish Bay. Elected to Assembly in 2008, reelected 2010.

SENATE DISTRICT 10:

Republican incumbent: Senator Sheila Harsdorf of River Falls. First elected to Senate in 2000.

Democratic challenger: Shelly Moore, a teacher from River Falls who has also served as teachers' union organizer.

SENATE DISTRICT 14:

Republican incumbent: Senator Luther Olsen of Ripon. First elected to Senate in 2004. Served in Assembly 1994 to 2004.

Democratic challenger: Representative Fred Clark of Baraboo. Elected to Assembly in 2008, reelected 2010.

SENATE DISTRICT 18:

Republican incumbent: Senator Randy Hopper of Fond du Lac. Elected to Senate in 2008 by 163 votes over Jessica King.

Democratic challenger: Jessica King, an attorney in private practice from Oshkosh, born and raised in Fond du Lac.

SENATE DISTRICT 32:

Republican incumbent: Senator Dan Kapanke of La Crosse, First elected to Senate in 2004.

Democratic challenger: Representative Jennifer Shilling of La Crosse. Elected to Assembly since 2000.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16:

SENATE DISTRICT 12:

Democratic incumbent: Senator Jim Holperin of Conover. Elected to Senate in 2008. Elected to Assembly 1982-1992.

Republican challenger: Kim Simac of Eagle River.

SENATE DISTRICT 22:

Democratic incumbent: Senator Robert Wirch of Pleasant Prairie. First elected to Senate in 1996.

Republican challenger: Jonathan Steitz of Pleasant Prairie.

SENATE DISTRICT 30: Democratic Senator Dave Hansen of Green Bay won the recall election on July 19 to retain his seat.

(Reporting by David Bailey, Mary Wisniewski, Brendan O'Brien and James B. Kelleher; Editing by Jerry Norton)