MADISON No charges will be filed against Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice David Prosser over allegations he choked a colleague in June as the court considered a lawsuit challenging a controversial anti-union measure, a special prosecutor said on Thursday.

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley had accused Prosser of choking her as the court deliberated on a legal challenge to Republican-backed curbs to collective bargaining by state workers.

Sauk County District Attorney Patricia Barrett, appointed to investigate the charges, said on Thursday she had reviewed investigators' reports and decided charges were not warranted against either Walsh Bradley or Prosser.

"After a complete review of the documents and photos, listening to the audio interview and meeting with (Dane County) Detective Hansen, I have determined that no criminal charges will be filed against either Justice Bradley or Justice Prosser for the incident on June 13, 2011," Barrett wrote to Dane County Judge William Foust and District Attorney Ismael Ozanne.

Media reports at the time said witnesses had given different accounts of who attacked whom.

