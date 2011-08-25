MADISON No charges will be filed against Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice David Prosser over allegations he choked a colleague in June as the court considered a lawsuit challenging a controversial anti-union measure, a special prosecutor said on Thursday.

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley had accused Prosser of choking her as the court deliberated on a legal challenge to Republican-backed curbs to collective bargaining by state workers.

Sauk County District Attorney Patricia Barrett, appointed to investigate the charges, said on Thursday she had reviewed investigators' reports and decided charges were not warranted against either Walsh Bradley or Prosser.

"After a complete review of the documents and photos, listening to the audio interview and meeting with (Dane County) Detective Hansen, I have determined that no criminal charges will be filed against either Justice Bradley or Justice Prosser for the incident on June 13, 2011," Barrett wrote to Dane County Judge William Foust and District Attorney Ismael Ozanne.

Media reports at the time said witnesses had given different accounts of who attacked whom.

Both Prosser and Bradley responded to the decision with statements that underscored how raw relations remain on the high court, which ultimately upheld the anti-union bill in a sharply divided ruling.

Prosser, who backed the law, blasted Bradley for trying to "sensationalize" the incident and said he was "gratified that the prosecutor found these scurrilous charges were without merit."

Bradley said the issue revolved around workplace safety and would not go away.

"The special prosecutor's decision not to file charges does not resolve the safety issue," she said. "With the potential for prosecution now eliminated, I will renew my efforts to seek the cooperation of my colleagues on the court to resolve this progressive workplace safety issue."

The anti-union measure at the center of the controversy, one of the first items on the agenda of Republican Governor Scott Walker after he was sworn into office in January, turned Wisconsin into a bare-fisted battleground.

The fight propelled the state to the forefront of a wider national struggle as Republicans who took control of many statehouses in last year's midterm elections moved aggressively to shrink government and made reining in public unions a top priority.

In addition to the scuffle inside the high court, the law prompted nine recall elections -- the most ever at one time in U.S. history.

(Reporting by Jeff Mayers; Writing by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Jerry Norton and Cynthia Johnston)