MADISON, Wis Wisconsin's election board on Tuesday authorized a state university to issue identification cards that students can use to comply with the new law requiring voters to present photo ID at polling places.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point joined six other schools authorized by the Government Accountability Board to issue secondary ID cards that comply with the law in Wisconsin, one of several states to pass such legislation this year.

In addition to Stevens Point, the system's flagship university in Madison along with schools in Milwaukee, Whitewater, La Crosse, Eau Claire and Green Bay will issue the secondary ID cards.

The eighth school -- the University of Wisconsin-Superior -- has received approval to re-issue primary identification cards to all students that meet the voter ID requirements.

"We believe that it's our obligation to help students be engaged citizens," said David Giroux, director of communications of the University of Wisconsin System.

"Taking part in our democracy is part of their college experience."

To comply with the law, the ID cards must contain a photo, signature and an expiration date of less than two years. The cards will be issued on an as-needed basis or upon request to students who wish to use a student ID on Election Day.

The law requires voters to present identification, such as a drivers license or a passport, when they cast ballots in federal, state and local elections. The measure, passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature, takes effect next year.

Most identification cards issued by Wisconsin schools do not meet the new requirements, leaving students on their own to find alternative ways to comply.

The system's remaining five four-year universities and 13 two-year colleges are still evaluating their options to provide a voter identification card to students, according to Giroux.

Thirty states now require voters to show some form of ID before voting, according to the National Council of State Legislatures website. In 14 of those, including Wisconsin, the ID must include a photo of the voter.

Advocates of the laws, which have passed this year in Alabama, Kansas, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, say they are needed to combat voter fraud. Opponents say the laws disenfranchise eligible voters and are especially hard on minorities and the elderly.

So far, efforts to overturn the laws have been unsuccessful. Indiana's law was initially blocked but reinstated by higher courts. Arizona, Georgia and Michigan laws have been upheld in court. A challenge to Oklahoma's law is pending.

Wisconsin voters will go to the polls in February to take part in spring primaries, the first election in which the new requirements will be enforced.

(Editing by James B. Kelleher and Greg McCune)