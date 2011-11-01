MILWAUKEE (Reuters)- Now that a new law permitting Wisconsin residents to carry concealed weapons has gone into effect, Wisconsin Catholic bishops are asking that parishioners not carry guns into church.

"Intuitively, we understand that acts of violence, destruction, and murder are antithetical to the message and person of Jesus Christ and have no rightful place in our society, especially sacred places," said the statement, released Monday on the eve of the new law's enactment Tuesday. "Whatever an individual parish decides to do regarding its policy on concealed weapons, we ask that all people seriously consider not carrying weapons into church buildings as a sign of reverence for these sacred spaces."

The statement was jointly issued by Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki and four other bishops from Madison, La Crosse, Green Bay and Superior. The bishops said the decision on whether to ban concealed weapons up to the individual churches.

The enactment of Wisconsin's law leaves Illinois as the only state which does not allow residents to carry concealed firearms.

Under the new law, an employer may prohibit an employee from carrying concealed weapons at work, but cannot prohibit an employee from keeping concealed weapons in the employee's motor vehicle, even if that vehicle is parked on employer property.

The law mandates four hours of instructor-led training to carry a concealed weapon, or completion of a hunter safety course through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Citizens must be at least be 21 years old, a Wisconsin resident and not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law, or as a condition of bail or release in a criminal case. Proof of firearms training is also required.

Permitted under the new law are handguns, electric weapons such as stun guns or tasers, knives other than switchblade knives, and billy clubs. Machine guns, short-barreled rifles and short-barreled shotguns are prohibited.

When carrying concealed, Wisconsin residents must also carry a license and photo ID unless on their own property. Out-of-state residents from one of 26 states with requirements similar to Wisconsin's can legally carry a gun with an out-of-state carry permit. However, Wisconsin residents must have a state-issued permit.

(Writing and reporting by John Rondy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski)