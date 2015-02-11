TEL AVIV Wix.com Ltd, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and forecast strong revenue growth in 2015 as more firms convert to paid services from free ones.

Israel-based Wix said on Wednesday its quarterly loss excluding one-off items narrowed to 25 cents per share from 29 cents in the same period last year, as revenue surged 67 percent to $41.6 million.

Analysts were expecting Wix to lose 30 cents per share on revenue of $39.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wix offers basic features for setting up websites for free but users need to pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses or site traffic analysis.

Chief Financial Officer Lior Shemesh that since Wix went public in late 2013 it had surpassed analysts' expectations every quarter. "We feel very comfortable when we provide guidance for 2015, which indicates further growth in our business," he told Reuters.

The company forecast revenue of between $198 million and $202 million in 2015, representing an increase of between 42 and 47 percent over 2014, and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2 million to $5 million.

This means the company will be generating cash, Shemesh said.

For the first quarter it estimates revenue of $43-$44 million, up 49-53 percent.

Wix's Nasdaq-listed shares closed at $18.60 on Tuesday, well off a record high of $32.69 reached last February.

"The market is trying to understand our business model and expecting us to be profitable and this is what we are telling them, we are going to be profitable in 2015," Shemesh said. "The risk factor to Wix's business model is minimal, it's less than what it used to be."

Wix had 57.9 million registered users at the end of 2014 and added 108,000 premium paid subscriptions in the quarter to reach 1.23 million, up 56 percent over the past year.

In December Wix launched an e-commerce platform called

WixStores, which provides merchants with the ability to create an online store and store management tools like payment processing, inventory management and shipping. Shemesh said the company already had its first customers for this product.

(Editing by Steven Scheer and David Holmes)