TEL AVIV Wix, a web development and design platform, has submitted a draft registration to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a possible initial public offering of its ordinary shares.

The proposed offering is expected to begin after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market conditions, the company said on Tuesday.

Israel-based Wix, commercially known as Wix.com, offers web technology that enables online users to customize websites regardless of technical skill or previous knowledge.

Investors include Insight Venture Partners, DAG Ventures, Mangrove Capital Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and Benchmark Capital.

