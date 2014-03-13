TEL AVIV Israel-based Wix.com, whose technology helps small businesses build and operate websites, has acquired Appixia, a platform for building mobile commerce applications, as part of its mobile expansion strategy.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Wix.com said on Thursday there was a natural correlation between the two companies as both provide code-free solutions enabling small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals to build their online sites.

Appixia's platform allows retailers to capitalize on features such as push notifications, barcode scanning, location-based services and credit card scanning.

In October 2013, Wix launched mobile adaptive technology and at the end of 2013 more than 1.6 million mobile websites had been created on the Wix platform.

"Expanding the range of mobile solutions we provide our customers with is a strategic focus for Wix, and by integrating Appixia's technology we can more quickly boost and further diversify our mobile offering." Wix Chief Executive Avishai Avrahami said.

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the company's adjusted operating results, Wix said.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)