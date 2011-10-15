WL Ross & Co has cut its fund-raising target to between $2 billion and $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

As of August, the buyout firm had raised a little more than one-tenth of the $4 billion it set out to attract last year, the newspaper said.

U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross founded the private-equity firm which he sold to Invesco (IVZ.N) in 2006. WL Ross & Co could not be reached immediately for comment.

WSJ said that Wilbur Ross declined to comment on fund raising efforts.

