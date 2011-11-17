Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska Alaska wildlife managers have postponed a decision on a controversial proposal to kill wolves in a region south of Anchorage, a state spokesman said on Wednesday.
The Alaska Board of Game postponed its decision on a wolf-control program for the Kenai Peninsula until mid-January, said Scott Crass, a spokesman for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The board had considered the proposal at a meeting that ended this week, but board members opted against making a decision to obtain more information, Crass said.
The proposal would authorize shooting of wolves from aircraft to thin out packs, with the intention of boosting the moose population in the region.
The program would be the first authorized by the state to kill wolves by aerial shooting on the Kenai Peninsula.
Compared to remote parts of Alaska where state-ordered wolf kills have been conducted, the Kenai Peninsula is more densely populated, with numerous cities, towns and connecting highways. It is also a major tourist and recreation destination.
(Reporting by Yereth Rosen: Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis)
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.