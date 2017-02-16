European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
U.S. LED lighting maker Cree Inc (CREE.O) said it would terminate a deal to sell its Wolfspeed Power and RF division to German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE), citing security concerns raised by the U.S. government.
Cree and Infineon have not been able to identify alternatives to address the security concerns, Cree said on Thursday.
The Wolfspeed division makes devices using gallium nitride, a sensitive powdery compound with military applications whose use by other companies has led the United States to block deals.
Infineon, which agreed to buy Wolfspeed in July last year for $850 million, said earlier in the day that it did not expect to be able to salvage the purchase.
Infineon will pay a termination fee of $12.5 million, Cree said.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.