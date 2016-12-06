Heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley (WOS.L) forecast annual profit in line with expectations after posting a higher quarterly profit, banking on U.S. growth to continue offseting weakness in increasingly challenging UK and European markets.

Wolseley has looked to grow in the U.S., which accounts for about two-thirds of its revenue, as it faces tough competition and a weak market for its core repair, maintenance and property improvement services in the UK and Europe.

The company earlier this year set out plans to close just over 10 percent of its UK branches, as it seeks to respond to an oversupply in the plumbing and heating market that has also forced rivals Travis Perkins (TPK.L) and Grafton GRF_u.L to restructure.

Wolseley would see strong growth for the year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, citing expectations of further growth in the U.S. residential and commercial markets as well as improvements in the industrial and commodities pricing markets.

"I think overall in the U.S. we're positive," John Martin told Reuters.

However, as Wolseley focuses on growing its business and acquisitions, Martin said surplus cash payouts should not be expected imminently. Its last fiscal was the first time in four years that Wolseley failed to return excess cash to shareholders.

Wolseley reported a 21.2 percent rise in trading profit to 303 million pounds ($386 million) and a 22.9 percent increase in revenue to 4.369 billion pounds for the quarter ended Oct. 31.

Like-for-like revenue grew 1.8 percent year-on-year, underpinned by a 4.2 percent growth in the U.S from a 3.1 percent increase seen in the preceding quarter.

U.S. growth was slightly below the 4.5 percent level noted for the opening weeks of the year, raising some concerns among analysts as the UK and Nordics posted revenue declines of 2.9 percent each, versus falls of 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent respectively for the preceding quarter.

Martin said the UK business would remain tough for the year, citing a need to replace heating volumes lost due to an ongoing pullback in the social housing market.

He said the weakness could not be linked to uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a condition that forced Travis Perkins to warn on profit in October.

"We leave our forecasts virtually unchanged with the key question for the rest of the year being whether the U.S. volume growth can be sustained," Barclays analysts wrote in a note.

Wolseley shares were down 1.2 percent at 4,626 pence at 0944 GMT.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)