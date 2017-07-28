Wolters Kluwer beats first half estimates, eyes U.S. tax reform

(Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer reported better-than-expected operating profits on Friday, driven by its fast-growing health business, and said it sees upcoming changes in U.S. taxes as a positive.

Tax services and health are the company's two biggest revenue streams although its higher margin and third largest Governance, Risk & Compliance business is the second largest contributor to overall profits.

Wolters Kluwers shares were up 2.88 percent at 38.22 euros at 0732 GMT, topping Amsterdam's blue chip AEX index.

Adjusted operating profits for the first six months of 2017 amounted to 450 million euros ($526 million), up 10 percent and well ahead of the 435 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

The health business, offering support in medical nursing and allied health content, posted profit growth of 25 percent, boosted by strong U.S. and Asia Pacific performance.

The company, which generates nearly two thirds of total sales in North America, also said upcoming changes in the U.S. tax code could be good for the company, though specifics are still uncertain.

Corporate profits are currently taxed at 35 percent, but President Donald Trump wants them slashed to 15 percent, which he says will promote business spending, economic growth and job creation.

A group of six Republican negotiators working on tax reform on Thursday did not announce any agreement on their target for corporate rate cuts - a signal that tax lobbyists said shows continuing divisions among Republicans.

"We had not planned on tax reform in our estimates of how we would perform this year so no matter how it goes our tax and accounting division is well on track and performing very much in line with our expectations," Chief Executive Nancy McKinstry said on CNBC.

"Usually any type of change is good for a business like Wolters Kluwer," its finance chief Kevin Entricken told Reuters.

Entricken added that if the change merely involved lowering taxes the impact would be limited and its North American tax business would continue to perform the way it does now.

"If there's sweeping change that would actually be good for our business."

Wolters Kluwers' tax services witnessed strong top line growth in the first half of 2017 but margins were impacted by the inclusion of recently acquired Tagetik, product development and restructuring costs. Its adjusted profits were up 2 percent.

Entricken also said a border adjustment tax could be a negative for the company and would be "a challenge" for all companies out of North America that sell into North America. Such a tax was killed by Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Thursday.

The company left its full-year guidance unchanged and expects adjusted margins in the 22.5-23.0 percent range.