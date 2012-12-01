A woman who underwent a full face transplant after being mauled by a chimpanzee will receive about $4 million from the estate of the animal's owner, who has since died, according to media reports on Thursday.

Charla Nash was attacked in February 2009, when her friend's 200-pound chimpanzee went on a rampage and ripped off her nose, lips, eyes and hands.

The chimp was shot and killed by a police officer.

Nash's brother, Michael, filed a lawsuit on his sister's behalf, seeking $50 million from the estate of the chimp's owner, Sandra Herold, who died in 2010.

Brenden Leydon, an attorney for Herold's estate, said the case was settled, according to an article published online by the Connecticut Post. He did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation or details.

According to documents obtained by the Associated Press, Nash will receive $4 million from the estate.

Nash and Herold had been longtime friends, and Nash had gone to Herold's home in Stamford, Connecticut, to help get the chimp back in its cage.

An attorney for Nash also could not be reached for comment.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)