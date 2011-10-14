Director Woody Allen looks on during the shooting of his next movie ''The Bop Decameron'' in downtown Rome July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - What's in a name? In Woody Allen's case, it could be the difference between mass confusion and commercial success.

The filmmaker announced Thursday that he has changed the title of his latest feature film, from "The Bob Decameron" to "Nero Fiddled."

According to Allen, the decision came after he encountered too much befuddlement over the name.

"I couldn't believe how few people had heard of 'The Decameron,' even in Rome," Allen noted of the production, which filmed this summer in Rome. "And the few that did assumed the movie was based on Boccaccio's tales, which it's not.

"Anyhow," Allen cracked, "I changed the title to 'Nero Fiddled,' which is the first time I've changed a title since my last minute switch of 'Anhedonia' to 'Annie Hall.'"

The newly rechristened film, which stars Allen, Penelope Cruz, Judy Davis, Roberto Benigni, Alec Baldwin, Jesse Eisenberg and Ellen Page, will be released in 2012.