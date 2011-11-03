U.S. film director Woody Allen waves after receiving the Spike's Honor Award of The International Cinema Week in Valladolid in Valladolid December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Submarine Entertainment has been busily selling the DVD and home entertainment rights to Robert B. Weide's documentary on director Woody Allen.

Rather unimaginatively entitled "Woody Allen: A Documentary," the film is scheduled to air in two parts on November 20 and 21 as part of PBS' American Masters.

Buyers at this year's American Film Market are already nibbling on the inside look at the Oscar winning director's life and work, where HanWay Films is representing the movie.

Submarine has already sold U.S. DVD and digital rights to New Video; Canadian rights to Films We Like; worldwide airline rights to Jaguar Distribution.

The film follows Allen from the London set of his film "You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger" to the filmmaker's home, stopping along the way at his editing room, with a quick detour to his childhood haunts in the Midwood section of Brooklyn.

Weide also lined a number of big names and past collaborators to talk up the man behind "Annie Hall" and this year's indie-hit "Midnight in Paris."

Among those interviewed are Antonio Banderas, Josh Brolin, Penelope Cruz, John Cusack, Larry David, Scarlett Johansson, Diane Keaton, Martin Landau, Sean Penn, Miro Sorvino, Naomi Watts, Dianne Wiest, and Owen Wilson.