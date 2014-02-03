U.S. director Woody Allen gestures during a photocall for the film'' To Rome with Love'' in Rome, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

WASHINGTON State prosecutors in Connecticut do not have an open investigation of Woody Allen, a spokesman said on Monday, after the filmmaker's adult adopted daughter renewed allegations that he sexually abused her at age 7.

A prosecutor decided after an investigation in 1993 not to charge Allen, who has denied the allegations. Legal experts have said the statute of limitations on the case probably has run out.

"We have no pending investigation. If we were to receive a complaint, we would review it, as we do with any complaint, and take the appropriate action," Mark Dupuis, a spokesman for Connecticut's Division of Criminal Justice, told Reuters.

A complaint would need to precede any criminal charges, Dupuis added.

Dylan Farrow, now 28, detailed the alleged abuse by Allen, now 78, in a letter published by the New York Times. She said the incident occurred at the Connecticut home of her mother, the actress and former Allen girlfriend Mia Farrow.

On Sunday, a spokeswoman for Allen called Dylan Farrow's letter untrue and disgraceful.

Under Connecticut law, a prosecutor who receives an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor generally has five years to bring charges. Farrow said she was abused in 1992.

