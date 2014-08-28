A man counts his coins at the beverage aisle in a Woolworths supermarket in central Sydney August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY Woolworths Ltd (WOW.AX), Australia's largest supermarket chain by market share, on Friday posted an 8.5 percent rise in annual net profit.

Net profit for the year to June 30 rose to A$2.45 billion($2.29 billion) from A$2.25 billion a year ago, in line with an average estimate of A$2.5 billion from 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Group sales from continuing operations for the full year rose 3.9 percent to A$61.19 billion.

Woolworths in February upgraded its forecast to a 5 percent to 7 percent rise in net profit after tax from continuing operations. It had earlier put growth at 4 to 7 percent.

