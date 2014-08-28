Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
SYDNEY Woolworths Ltd (WOW.AX), Australia's largest supermarket chain by market share, on Friday posted an 8.5 percent rise in annual net profit.
Net profit for the year to June 30 rose to A$2.45 billion($2.29 billion) from A$2.25 billion a year ago, in line with an average estimate of A$2.5 billion from 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Group sales from continuing operations for the full year rose 3.9 percent to A$61.19 billion.
Woolworths in February upgraded its forecast to a 5 percent to 7 percent rise in net profit after tax from continuing operations. It had earlier put growth at 4 to 7 percent.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.